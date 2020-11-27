The 2020 football season ended as it started for the University of Massachusetts, shut out on the field.
The Minutemen did some good things, but did far more that would fall into the not-so-good category, as host Liberty put a 45-0 pasting on Walt Bell's team Friday afternoon.
"We moved the ball well, better than we have, honestly, at times," Bell said in a Zoom call from Lynchburg, Va. "Again, we're driving and have a penalty. We're driving, drop a ball. We're driving, turn the ball over. In the first half, we got chances. We've got a lot of work to do in the offseason, and we'll get that done."
The Flames (9-1) were held to one first down on their opening drive of the game, but scored touchdowns the next four times they had the ball. That basically took all of the suspense out of the game.
UMass started its third quarterback in four games on Saturday. Redshirt freshman Garrett Dzuro got the call because true freshman Will Koch was out of the lineup with a rib injury suffered in last Friday's loss to Florida Atlantic.
"It was better, but still we've got a long way to go," Bell said of the UMass quarterback play.
Dzuro completed only 9-of-22 passes for 172 yards. It was the most yardage thrown for by a UMass quarterback since Randall West went 19 for 36 for 175 yards in a 45-6 loss at Northwestern back on Nov. 16, 2019.
"I thought he did a great job of driving his eyes to the right place. I thought he did a nice job processing," Bell said of the redshirt freshman. "From a decision-making standpoint, he was OK. There are a few things in the throw game, with the proper drop and footwork that the ball comes out on time. Some of those aren't necessarily bang-bang. There are some physical things to clean up, but as a young player, I thought he did well."
In a lopsided shutout victory, it is sometimes difficult to point to one or two plays that turned a game around. While it might not be fair to say this exchange led to the blowout victory, UMass played with such a small margin for error that an early play here and there might have meant a lot for the Minutemen. That turnaround happened in the first quarter.
Liberty used 2 minutes, 28 seconds to go 80 yards on eight plays, with Kevin Shaa scoring on a 31-yard touchdown strike from Malik Willis. Shaa got behind cornerback Noah Boykin on the play.
Willis was more than solid for the Flames, going 16 for 24 for 223 yards and three touchdowns. He also ran for 63 net yards on seven carries. That included a third-quarter, 54-yard touchdown run.
UMass started its next drive on the 25, and recorded two quick first downs, both by Josiah Johnson. Johnson, who has shifted between quarterback and tight end, played quarterback as more of a Wildcat option, and got one first down on a nine-yard run and then the other on third-and-1, gaining two yards.
The Minutemen caught a break on third-and-seven from the Liberty 45. Dzuro tried to hit Jermaine "OC" Johnson downfield. The pass was incomplete, but Liberty's Aakil Washington was flagged for a facemask call against Dzuro. The first down put UMass on the Flames' 30-yard line. Two plays later, that momentum-crushing play took place, ending a nine-play drive.
Running out of the quarterback spot, Josiah Johnson fumbled. Ralfs Rusins forced the fumble and it was recovered by Aaron Pierre on the Liberty 28. Two plays later, Joshua Mack, one of two Flames to rush for 100 yards, found nothing but open turf in front of him and ran 56 yards for the touchdown.
"We've got an unbelievable group of kids. Just everything they've been through just to play four games," Bell said. "At the same time, I believe at the time it was 7-0 and we've got a really good drive going. It's second down and six or seven and we've got a great drive going. It's a good call. We're going to end up in third and two or third and three and we'll have two downs to get it. To fumble there, obviously, it hurts."
The Minutemen had a chance to put points on the board late in the second quarter, marching from their 25 to the Liberty 24. But Jeremy Martin missed a 41-yard field goal with the ball sliding just outside the left upright. It was 31-0 at halftime.
Not that it would have mattered in the final outcome, but UMass didn't get a break from the officials. Twice, defensive pass interference calls would have helped UMass, only to have the officials pick up the flag. One of them taught most everyone a lesson in rules.
On fourth down, at the Liberty 39, kicker Evan Deckers lined up in punt formation and threw a pass to Boykin. Safety Louis Taylor III interfered with Boykin. But referee Riley Johnson, in his announcement to the crowd, invoked a little-known rule.
Rule 7-3-8-c states that “when a team’s potential kicker, from scrimmage kick formation, simulates a scrimmage kick by throwing the ball high and deep and contact by a (defensive) player occurs,” it is not interference. The other pass interference call came on a fourth-and four at the UMass 33, when Dzuro's pass to OC Johnson was broken up by Javon Scruggs, as Scruggs had his arm around Johnson's waist.
"By rule, if the pass is high and deep in interpretation, thereby simulating a punt, the interpretation is you can't blame the kid for PI. You can blame the kid for holding but not for PI," Bell said. "I have run that play three times over 15 years and never once had that call reversed. The referee, the white hat, thought it was too high and too deep. The defensive PI on their sideline was really upsetting. I said some things that maybe I shouldn't say. That one was upsetting. We desperately needed that call on fourth down."
———
UMass 0 0 0 0 — 0
Liberty 14 17 14 0 — 45
First Quarter
L — Shaa 31 pass from Willis (Barbir kick), 6:38.
L — Mack 59 run (Barbir kick), 1:12.
Second Quarter
L — Bollinger 13 pass from Willis (Barbir kick), 10:39.
L — Douglas 41 pass from Willis (Barbir kick), 4:41.
L — Barbir 24 FG, 0:02.
Third Quarter
L — Willis 54 run (Barbir kick), 6:14.
L — Pickett 16 run (Barbir kick), 0:26.