When the University of Massachusetts football team takes the field for its final game of 2020, there may be a new face starting at quarterback.
"Will Koch will be a game-time decision," UMass coach Walt Bell said in his final media availability on Wednesday, "based on a rib injury he had in the FAU game."
Koch, a true freshman from Niceville, Fla., was sacked twice in the 24-2 loss to Florida Atlantic last Friday. The quarterback has been sacked five times in two starts for the Minutemen.
If Koch does not start, then redshirt freshman Garrett Dzuro would likely get the start for the Black Friday game at Liberty. The Minutemen and the Flames will kick the ball off at noon, and the game can be viewed on ESPN3.
UMass (0-3) and Liberty (8-1), two of four independent schools playing football this fall. Army and Brigham Young are the other two.
This will mark the third game in the series between UMass and Liberty, with each team having won a game. UMass won the first meeting two years ago in Amherst 62-59. The Flames won last year, also at McGuirk Alumni Stadium, by a 63-21 score.
So, if Koch is hors de combat due to the rib issue, Dzuro would become the third starting quarterback in the four-game UMass season. Mike Fallon started the opener at Georgia Southern, while Koch got the nod at Marshall and against FAU.
The UMass offense has not performed well this year, and it is a concern to Bell. In fact, he said it was a really rough night.
"Offensively, that was as embarrassing an outing as I've seen," Bell said tersely after the game. "It will be resolved."
In four games, UMass has recorded only 30 first downs, averaged 3.2 yards per offensive play, and have been 9 for 41 on third-down conversions.
While the numbers may not completely show it, one area on the offense that has shown some improvement is in the wide receiver and tight end groups.
Samuel Emilus and Jermaine "O.C." Johnson have 25 of the team's 45 catches. Those two position groups have one redshirt senior in tight end Taylor Edwards. There are three redshirt juniors, a junior, two redshirt sophomores, a sophomore and a freshman among those position groups.
"It's a work in progress. We still have plenty of improvement to do, but they're getting better every week," Bell said, on his Wednesday Zoom call. "One more recruiting class, and we'll feel really good about that room. We just have to be more effective in the throw game. We have to air our shots when we take them. We have to drive our eyes to the right place and we have to connect the dots.
"On the first play of the [FAU] game, [Emilus] had a double move and it came up short. There's a good mix of third downs where we had people open."
If whoever is quarterbacking Friday can get the ball to those open receivers, the Minutemen might be able to pull off an upset. But UMass will be heading into the proverbial lion's den against Liberty.
The Flames of head coach Hugh Freeze were 8-0 until last weekend. A fourth-quarter touchdown put North Carolina State ahead 15-14. The Flames, then ranked 21st in the country but now out of the Top 25, drove to the Wolfpack 28. But State's Vi Jones blocked a 39-yard field goal attempt by Alex Barbir with 1 minute, 20 seconds left in the game.
"It's difficult. We don't like it, but we've got to put it behind us," Freeze said. "It's time to move forward and try to remain undefeated at home for this 2020 season."
The Flames are led by quarterback Malik Willis, who has thrown for 1,817 yards and run for 744. His top target is D.J. Stubbs, who has 30 catches for 399 yards and three touchdowns. Joshua Mack carries the rock the most, having run for 583 yards on 114 carries. Defensively, linebacker Anthony Butler has a team-best 58 tackles and a pair of interceptions from his "Mike" or middle linebacker spot.
"We go in every week with pretty much the same approach. It's not what they do, it's what we do," Butler said, in response to a question about the UMass offense. "What I've noticed from them, they try to get out on the perimeter with the [bootleg] game, a lot of trick plays. All in all, it's about doing your job and playing hard and physical. Football is football. It never changes.
"Only the jerseys and the players change."