As it turns out, the University of Massachusetts men's basketball team will get that week off.
"We're a little banged up, calling it like it is. We'd like to get 100 percent healthy, I think that's the most important thing for us right now," UMass coach Matt McCall said in response to a reporter's question after Sunday's win at Fordham.
The Minutemen had been facing a game against 25th-ranked Saint Louis three days later, but coach Travis Ford's team is still on a COVID-19 pause. UMass announced Tuesday morning that the game would be postponed. The two-sentence release said that UMass' next game will be Sunday, at home, against Atlantic 10 Conference foe Davidson.
"If we can add a game and get 100 percent healthy, we'll do it. We're obviously going to do whatever the Atlantic 10 tells us to do," McCall said on Sunday. "If they pair us up with somebody else, we'll do that too.
"I want our guys to be healthy, and I think that needs to be our focus."
In the aftermath of Sunday's 65-46 win at Fordham, McCall mentioned that guard T.J. Weeks was still experiencing some discomfort from the knee injury suffered in the win over La Salle at the Mullins Center back on Jan. 9. He only played 17 minutes in the Fordham game. Forward Dibaji Walker has had wrist issues and only played 12 minutes against the Rams.
This is the third game the Minutemen have had postponed since starting the season on Dec. 11. A Jan. 2 game against Saint Louis was postponed due to COVID-19 protocols, while the Jan. 6 game at George Washington was postponed due to the insurrection in the Nation's Capital.
The Billikens earned their national ranking thanks to a 7-1 record that includes wins over Power-Five schools LSU and North Carolina State. Ford's squad has not, however, played a game since Dec. 23.
Sunday's noon game against Davidson will end a scheduled run of four home games in five dates for UMass. UMass won both home games so far, beating La Salle and Rhode Island.
After Davidson, UMass will play three of its next four games on the road. The Minutemen will travel to VCU on Jan. 27, and play at George Mason on Jan. 30, before coming home to host Fordham on Feb. 3. The final road game will be at Rhody on Feb. 6.
A second member of the precocious freshman class at UMass is this week's A-10 Rookie of the Week.
Forward Ronnie DeGray III joins Javohn Garcia as Minutemen newcomers having won the Rookie of the Week award. Garcia was named the conference's top rookie back on Dec. 14.
DeGray averaged 14.5 points and 8 rebounds per game while shooting 61 percent overall in two wins last week. A forward from Parker, Colo., he had a career-high 21 points on a 7-of-9 night from the floor along with six rebounds, three assists and two steals against Rhode Island. He followed that with eight points and a team-high 10 rebounds at Fordham.
"We've talked a lot about" DeGray, McCall said. "We've been looking for a guy like that since I've been here. That's no knock on anybody before. His ability to think the game. His ability to make the right play, defensively and rebounding, all of those things. He was complaining in the locker room after the [Fordham] game about some of the bunnies he missed inside that he normally makes. He knows how to make the right plays, and he's so unselfish.
"To do what he's doing right now, he's been terrific for us."