The Atlantic 10 Conference and college basketball in the Northeast is just starting to see what University of Massachusetts point guard Noah Fernandes is like.
Five years ago, Berkshire County, and particularly the players and coaches at Hoosac Valley High School, found out first-hand.
“[Fernandes] is going to be trouble,” Hoosac coach Bill Robinson said in the walkup to the 2015 MIAA state Division III championship game between the Hurricanes and Fernandes’ Old Rochester squad. “We’re going to have to make sure we block out, and we’ll have to make sure we’re nice and tight on defense so there are no driving lanes.”
It wasn’t a driving lane, but a 3-point basket by Fernandes at the end of the third quarter that helped flip the script in the state final that year. That trey gave Old Rochester a five-point lead, which was expanded with a 17-8 fourth quarter, and Old Rochester beat the Hurricanes 61-47 on that March Saturday at the DCU Center in Worcester.
The Hoosac head coach talked before the game about Fernandes, and talked about him again after the game.
“You think it’s going to be a close game, right on through to a close finish,” Bill Robinson said, on his team tying the game in the third. “Fernandes hit a couple of big threes. ... For a freshman, that kid is a pretty good player. It’s a state final. You’re not going to see any slouches.”
And what does the UMass sophomore transfer remember from Old Rochester winning the school’s first-ever state championship?
“I remember my teammates. Coach [Steve] Carvahlo, he’s one of my favorite coaches I’ve ever had,” said Fernandes, when asked what he remembers about that run to Worcester.
“The support from the town was amazing. I had my family around,” he said in a Zoom call with The Eagle. “It was a super fun time in my life.”
Fernandes, who is beginning to make a case as perhaps the top point guard in the Atlantic 10, was the top scorer as a freshman for that Old Rochester team. He averaged 15.8 points per game and led the Bulldogs with a 13-point average in the postseason. Old Rochester was the No. 1 seed, won four games in the South Sectional before being North champion Pentucket in the state semifinals at TD Garden, and then beating Hoosac in the state final. Old Rochester ended up going 23-3.
“I don’t remember any of [the players] specifically,” Fernandes said. “I remember they played some zone. I remember we were lighting it up. They brought a bunch of fans. It was a neutral site.
“It was just a fun environment and it was good to win, obviously.”
Adults in Eastern Massachusetts quite often have no idea what communities are west of I-91. Did Fernandes have any idea where Adams was, or if Adams even existed?
“I had no idea,” the now-UMass guard said. “I was just playing a game, and whoever it was, we just had to handle our business.”
It was the first, and the last year that Fernandes spent at Old Rochester. He played at Tabor Academy and then at Woodstock Academy for current UMass assistant Tony Bergeron.
“It was a time where I knew that I had to start taking this basketball stuff pretty seriously,” Fernandes said. “I had a lot of expectations. I had high expectations for myself and I wanted to meet those. I remember that was just the beginning of the goals.”
Fernandes was the No. 15 player in New England and ESPN had him listed as a four-star recruit. He spent his freshman year at Wichita State before making the decision to come back to Massachusetts and play for Matt McCall in Amherst.
“When everybody has your back, that makes the [adjustment] that much easier,” Fernandes said of joining the Minutemen.
Fernandes hasn’t been the best player on the floor for UMass in each of their four contests, contests that have the Minutemen at 2-2 with a Wednesday date at home against Atlantic 10 Conference foe George Mason. He may be, however, the most consistent of the Minutemen.
Fernandes started three games last year at Wichita State, but has been the starting point guard for UMass. He had five points in 16 minutes with five assists in the opening-day win over Northeastern. He scored 15, had one assist, five rebounds and four turnovers in 28 minutes when Northeastern bounced back with a win.
At A-10 foe La Salle, it was a 11-point, 2-rebound, 9-assist, 5-steal and 1-turnover game in a blowout win over La Salle. In the home loss to Bryant, Fernandes had 14 points, 5 rebounds, 8 assists, 3 steals and one turnover. That means he has had 19 assists to six turnovers in four games, and four of those turnovers came in one contest.
Four games in, Fernandes says he and McCall have developed a good relationship.
“He’s always, during a game, after a game, before a game he’s always pulling me to the side and asking me what I see,” said Fernandes. “When you’re coaching, you’re watching from the side and you can only see so much. Playing in the game, I’ve never really had a coach who wondered so much how you felt while you were playing. Coaches always feel like they have everything going on, they know everything that’s happening. I think this is really cool and really important that the coaches have that feel from their players.
“It helps our team a lot.”