The last time a University of Massachusetts men's basketball team earned a double-bye in the Atlantic 10 Tournament, coach Travis Ford guided the Minutemen into the NIT championship game.
That was 2008, and ironically, Ford is the coach who stands in the way of the Minutemen earning the No. 3 seed in the 2021 tournament, which begins on Wednesday.
The Minutemen are in Saint Louis to play Ford's Billikens in the regular-season finale tonight. The game will tip off at 6 p.m., EST, and will be seen on the CBS Sports Network.
Seeding for the Atlantic 10 tournament will take place when the games are over and will be announced either late Monday or Tuesday. The tournament will begin on Wednesday at VCU's Siegel Center. The championship game will be played on Sunday, March 14, at the University of Dayton.
Getting the No. 3 seed would keep the Minutemen on the sidelines until the quarterfinal round. Even if UMass loses to Saint Louis, the farthest it would fall would be to the No. 6 seed. That would keep UMass out of the dreaded first-round games that start Wednesday morning.
Were UMass to get the sixth seed, it would mark the third time since 2008 that UMass had been No. 6. The Minutemen were sixth-seeded in 2013 and 2014.
In the 12 seasons since that third-seeded appearance, UMass has been No. 6 twice, No. 8 four times, 10th twice, 11th once, 12th once and 13th twice.
St. Bonaventure won the regular-season A-10 championship with an 11-3 record. VCU is locked into the No. 2 seed with a 10-4 record.
There are three games on the Monday schedule. In addition to UMass at Saint Louis, Bonaventure will host Dayton and Richmond will play at Saint Joseph's. A Richmond win and a UMass loss could slide the Minutemen as low as the No. 6 seed. Richmond would move up to fourth because the Spiders own the tiebreaker with Davidson. George Mason, by virtue of that double-overtime win in Amherst back on Dec. 30, could become the No. 5 seed.
It has been a year, while Bonaventure and VCU have consistently been at the head of the pack, that has seen all kinds of "upsets" during the regular season, and teams not playing each other. In fact, UMass had a home game with Bonaventure and a road trip to VCU canceled. UMass also missed out on playing Saint Louis in the Mullins Center.
"I think it's great balance around our league, that's something," UMass coach Matt McCall said of how the regular season shook out. "I also think [with] COVID, nobody has a home-court advantage per se. Some of the best environments in college basketball are in the Atlantic 10. Teams getting shut down, getting taken out of a rhythm, having a really big win and then getting shut down for two weeks. We're not the only ones who have dealt with this. There are multiple teams that have dealt with that. One, there's great balance in our league with really, really good players from top to bottom. I think there's really, really good coaching from top to bottom. Then you have to factor in the COVID. What would Saint Louis' record look like if they had not been shut down, essentially, for the entire month of January? Richmond, those two teams were picked one and two in our league. What would Richmond's record look like had they not been shut down?"
UMass heads to Missouri on the short end of a 14-6 all-time record against the Billikens. UMass has lost five straight, and the Minutemen's last win came in 2015, when they won 60-56 behind Cady Lalanne's 14 points and 10 rebounds.
But in those five losses, three of them have been by four or fewer points — one of those in overtime, and a fourth was by fewer than 10 points.
The Billikens are led by three veterans in senior guard Jordan Goodwin and senior forwards Hasahn French and Javonte Perkins. Perkins leads Ford's squad with a 17.1-point scoring average, while Goodwin is averaging 15.1 points and 10.6 rebounds per game. Goodwin is a finalist for the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame's Jerry West Shooting Guard award.
"They're a big, physical team," McCall said on a Friday Zoom call, when asked about the Billikens. "They're a veteran team with three seniors. Goodwin and French are like automatic double doubles it just seems like every single night. Goodwin possesses so many different problems because they play him all over. They play him at the point. He's the backup point when Yuri Collins is out. They play him at the three, they play him at the two, they play him at the four some. He's all over the floor. French, with how physical he is, he had 21 in their last game versus VCU."
McCall said that it should be as close to an "all hands on deck" situation as UMass has had in a while. Both Tre Mitchell and Noah Fernandes came off the bench in the 79-65 loss at Richmond back on Feb. 23. It sounds like they will be in the starting lineup against Saint Louis.
"We need Tre and Noah out there on the floor. We have full confidence in everybody else, but there will be no restrictions with those two guys whatsoever," McCall said on Friday, before the Minutemen packed up for Saint Louis. "Foul trouble may dictate minutes, but those guys will be out there on the floor."