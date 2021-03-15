Tre Mitchell has moved one step closer to leaving the University of Massachusetts men's basketball program.
Mitchell took to Twitter Monday morning to declare his intention to enter the transfer portal. If Mitchell does decide to leave, it would be a huge blow for coach Matt McCall's program.
"After extensive thought and conversations with family I’ve decided that at this juncture I’m going to weigh every option and have entered my name into the transfer portal," Mitchell wrote in a Tweet.
The 6-foot-9 center from Pittsburgh via Woodstock Academy in Connecticut is just one of nearly 500 student-athletes who had entered the transfer portal by noontime on Monday.
Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports first reported it at 9:35 Monday morning. Twenty minutes later, Mitchell put it out on his Twitter feed that he was entering the portal.
That will make the next several months a busier one for McCall and his staff. With the possible departure of Carl Pierre to graduation, along with reserve big graduate student Mark Gasperini. That could leave only 6-foot-9 center Brian Mathews currently signed for the coming season in the post.
Mitchell would be a solid pickup for any Power-5 conference team. He was named to the All-Atlantic 10 Conference first team for 2020-21, despite only playing in 13 games. Mitchell averaged 18.8 points and 7.2 rebounds per game. He shot 83-of-160 for a .519 percentage from the floor, and was 15 of 40 from 3-point range, a shooting percentage of .375. He also was 63 for 82 from the foul line, or .768.
When he signed with UMass, Mitchell had a top-six that included the Minutemen, Georgia Tech, Virginia Tech, Providence and Syracuse.
As a freshman out of Woodstock Academy in Connecticut, Mitchell was the Atlantic 10 Rookie of the Year, and a second-team, All-Conference selection. He was the sixth Minuteman to be named the A-10 Rookie of the Year.
Mitchell averaged 17.7 points and 7.2 rebounds per game. He shot .481 from the field (206 for 428), .330 from 3-point range (37-112), and .728 from the foul line (99-136).
Mitchell becomes the sixth player in the last calendar year to enter the portal from UMass. Keon Clergeot transferred to Division I Southwestern Louisiana, Sean East II transferred to Bradley and Samba Diallo transferred to Manhattan. Clergeot and East were eligible to play this year. Diallo sat in 2020-21, but will have two years remaining for the Jaspers.
Two other players, C.J. Jackson and John Buggs III, are in junior college and will look for another four-year offer.
Buggs sent the following tweet back to Mitchell: "Go head tap in to that BIG10 work brodie...I know Wasssup keep being you and put in work you won’t fail—I don’t doubt you at all... LOVE."
In a year decimated by the COVID-19 pandemic, McCall and UMass got over the .500 mark for the first time in his four years in Amherst. The Minutemen were 8-7 and 6-4 in the A-10. UMass beat Saint Joseph's in the second round of the Atlantic 10 Tournament, but lost to Saint Louis in the quarterfinals.
In four years, McCall has a 46-65 record, and went 23-41 in A-10 play.
Mitchell is, as of midday Monday, one of 14 players from Atlantic 10 Conference rosters who have entered their names into the portal.
Nine different A-10 schools have players in the portal. Guard Jimmy "Tre" Clark of VCU and power forward Quintin Metcalf of St. Bonaventure are the only players in the portal whose teams made it to the NCAA Tournament. Dave Paulsen is losing two players at George Mason, redshirt senior guard Jan Boyd and sophomore guard Bahaide Haidara.
George Washington has four players off of coach Jamion Christian's roster entering the portal.