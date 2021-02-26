University of Massachusetts coach Matt McCall, during a Friday Zoom call with reporters, was asked about the fact that in spite of late starts and pauses across the country, the Minutemen will end their regular season on Monday.
"We're not there yet," McCall said. "We have to make it to Monday night. We have a couple of more COVID tests to go. We've got to make it to Monday night."
The Minutemen take a 7-5 record, 6-3 in the Atlantic 10 Conference, on the road early next week. UMass will play its regular-season finale on Monday against Saint Louis. After that game, McCall and his players will go right to Richmond, Va., for the start of the Atlantic 10 Conference tournament. The first two games of the tournament are scheduled to start on Wednesday.
"It's been just a challenging year in a lot of different ways, and to think that we're in March and this is where essentially, we're 10 days removed from when all this started [in 2020] in the Barclays Center," McCall said. "It was pretty surreal."
The word "surreal" was also the one UMass forward Tre Mitchell used when a reporter asked him about his team being on the cusp of getting through the season and not having to padlock the Champions Center for the winter.
"It's been so choppy. There's been no real flow like a regular season would," Mitchell said. "At the end of the day, it is what it is and you have to adapt to whatever situation you're put into. I think that's something that we've just been doing well."
UMass had been scheduled to play 18 A-10 games. Eight of those games have been shelved because of COVID-19 restrictions either on the UMass campus or on the campus of opponents. The Minutemen did not have a complete non-conference schedule mapped out, but had been slated to play in a pre-Thanksgiving Bubbleville competition at Mohegan Sun against the likes of Iona, Delaware, South Florida and Liberty. UMass pulled out because of a COVID shutdown.
"I think the hardest part, not only just the stoppages, for our players is the fact that they haven't had a normal college year. Just our seniors, Carl Pierre and Mark Gasperini, two guys that are all about the right things and embody what we want UMass culture and basketball to be like, didn't get a senior night. Their parents didn't get to come and see them play on their senior night.
"That to me is the difficult and challenging part, not to be able to honor those guys the right way."