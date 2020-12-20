In three games this season, the University of Massachusetts men's basketball team has played two with different styles.
When the Minutemen (2-1) take to the Mullins Center floor for game No. 4 on Monday, make it three teams with three different styles.
Unlike Northeastern and La Salle, Bryant (6-2) likes to play at a really up-tempo pace, and shoot a lot of 3-point shots.
"We want to take threes away, and that needs to be our main focus in the game," UMass head coach Matt McCall said. "Whatever we've got to do — whether it's pressing, not pressing to be able to take away 3-point attempts. They're taking 25 a game and they're going to take some and they're going to make some. They're going to make some tough ones."
The Bulldogs, who play in the Northeast Conference, are more of a typical lower-major team than the squads UMass faces.
"Jared Grasso's done a great job of instilling his culture and his style of play there," McCall said in a Saturday Zoom call with media members. "When you see the amount of threes they're making and they're shooting them with a tremendous amount of confidence, that's a concern. That was a huge focus of us in practice [Saturday], playing with a short shot clock, cranking shots. It's not just the threes going up, there are long rebounds coming with that as well.
"They're a very, very dangerous team."
The Bulldogs are off to their best Division I start. They have lost only two games, to Syracuse and Northeast Conference foe St. Francis (N.Y.), and they have lost by a total of three points.
Bryant pushed Jim Boeheim's Orange to the limit in the opener for both teams, losing 85-84. Bryant cut the lead to a point when Michael Green III hit a jumper with 12 seconds left, making it 85-84. But the Bulldogs missed two chances to win the game as leading scorer Peter Kiss missed a 3-point shot and Green could not score on the put-back.
Grasso, who was the associate head coach under Tim Cluess at Iona, has a roster that is made up, in large measure, of transfers. There are five Division I transfers, three junior college transfers and two Division III transfers.
The most accomplished of those transfers is Kiss, who leads the Bulldogs with a 17-point-per-game scoring average. He has hit the 20-point mark in five of Bryant's eight games. And like the old Johnny Cash song, it seems like he has been everywhere.
Kiss was originally recruited by Quinnipiac, but transferred to Rutgers after QU fired Tom Moore as head coach. Two years later, Kiss transferred to Bryant.
One player who is familiar to some of the Minutemen is guard Chris Childs. Childs, who once played Division III basketball for Hall of Famer Jim Calhoun at St. Joseph's (Conn.), went to Woodstock Academy, as did a number of players on the UMass roster.
"I know Chris, but I don't think I know anybody else on their team," UMass point guard Noah Fernandes said. "We're going to be all business, get this win and move on."
Childs and reserve big man Nick Crocker have some history playing Division III basketball against Derek Shell's MCLA Trailblazers.
Two years ago, Childs scored 18 points in 21 minutes, coming off the bench in a 108-63 win over MCLA during St. Joseph's inaugural basketball season. Childs was 6 for 10 from the floor and 5 of 6 from 3-point range in the game.
Crocker transferred to Bryant from Bridgewater (Mass.) State, taking the floor this year after sitting out last season. Two years ago, he scored 18 and 16 points in the MASCAC home-and-home series against MCLA. Bridgewater swept the season series.
The Minutemen, meanwhile, split a season-opening series with Northeastern. They came back on Wednesday to win their Atlantic 10 Conference opener against La Salle. In that 85-56 victory, Tre Mitchell had a career-high 37 points, while Fernandes had 11 points, nine assists and five steals. The Minutemen had 19 assists on 29 made baskets.
"We won the game Wednesday because of our unselfishness and our effort," McCall said. "Those are the two things that won us the game. There's so much firepower offensively within our team, and it could be someone different every night. Just keeping that unselfishness, moving the ball. I thought that wasn't the case on Sunday. Too many one-pass shots, no-pass shots. When you play the game that way, there's a tendency to get frustrated, and that bleeds into your defense. That's what happens. You see the result when that happens."