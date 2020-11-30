It's a case of hurry up and wait for the University of Massachusetts men's basketball team.
The Minutemen announced on Sunday that the start of the 2020-21 season for them has been put on hold once again.
"Unfortunately, we still have Tier I members of our basketball program in quarantine for the next 5-6 days," read a brief statement from the team on Sunday afternoon.
This marks the second time UMass has made such an announcement. The first came out on Nov. 17, just before coach Matt McCall's team was bound for Mohegan Sun Arena and Casino to play in "Bubbleville."
Tier I consists of coaches, student-athletes, team managers and support staff. Results were originally detected during COVID-19 surveillance testing, which is conducted three times a week in accordance with NCAA guidelines.
"We are hopeful to have our team back together next weekend," the statement continued, "and playing games at some point the following week."
UMass had been set to play in a Mohegan Sun pod with Iona and Siena of the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference, along with Delaware of the Colonial Athletic Association and South Florida of the American Athletic Conference. Iona and Siena bowed out first, and UMass had replaced one of those games with a contest against Liberty of the Atlantic Sun Conference. Once UMass put basketball activities on hold, Liberty ended up going out to Kansas City, Mo., to play in a bubble there.
The Minutemen still don't have any non-conference games scheduled before Atlantic 10 Conference games begin. As of right now, UMass will open the season with a league game at La Salle on Dec. 9.
UMass is one of five A-10 schools that had yet to play a game through Sunday. Duquesne had a game Monday against Arkansas-Little Rock in Louisville, Ky., and will follow that up with games against North Carolina-Greensboro and Winthrop. Dayton isn't scheduled to play until Saturday at home against SMU. Fordham will open on Dec. 8 at St. John's, while St. Bonaventure will play Akron in Cleveland on Dec. 15.
The rest of the A-10 has been on the court, and nobody has made bigger splashes than Richmond and Saint Louis.
Chris Mooney, who was the target of a fire-the-coach campaign at Richmond, has the Spiders 2-0. One of those games was a somewhat shocking 76-64 win over John Calipari's Kentucky Wildcats — in Lexington.
Travis Ford's Billikens won their opener over SIU-Edwardsville and then beat LSU of the SEC 85-81 in Saint Louis, a pretty decent early signature win.
Dave Paulsen's George Mason Patriots are 2-1, having beaten Division II power Queens University 66-65 and Howard 84-70. GMU did lose to Belmont 77-67.
VCU and Rhode Island are each 2-2, but the Rams have won two straight in beating South Florida and San Francisco. San Francisco is the team that beat former national champion Virginia, right after the Dons had lost their season opener to Pat Duquette, Bryce Daley and UMass Lowell.
Davidson opened its season 1-1, taking Texas to overtime before losing. La Salle and Saint Joseph's are both 0-2, while George Washington is 0-1.