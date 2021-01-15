Sundays in The Bronx could be a good thing. Taking care of business against a Fordham team that has won once in five games could be a game that the University of Massachusetts basketball team might be looking past. That would make this Sunday in The Bronx not so good.
"Trap game?" UMass coach Matt McCall said. "We've shown what we're capable of and how we're capable of playing. We haven't won a tremendous amount in the Atlantic 10 over these last four years. Obviously, last year, we showed good progress. Every A-10 game is important. You're going on the road with no fans. You've got to completely create your own energy in a gym that the majority of our team hasn't played in.
"We've got to be ready to go."
The Minutemen are heading to New York City for a Sunday afternoon contest against Atlantic 10 Conference foe Fordham. The Minutemen (4-3, 3-1 conference) against a Fordham (1-4, 1-4) team that has yet to score 60 points in a game and whose only win was a shocking 55-54 win at Rose Hill Gym against Dayton. Tip off is set for 2:30 p.m., and the game will be seen on NBCSN.
Quite often, a trip to Fordham consists getting on a bus, for a 2 1/2 hour ride, playing the game, and then heading home in one day. The last time UMass did a one-day trip, the Minutemen dropped a game at Northeastern. It had come just two days after a lopsided season-opening win over those same Huskies.
"The Northeastern thing was interesting," McCall said. "We had played them Friday. Had a quick turnaround and couldn't do much on Saturday. We woke up Sunday morning. We were on the bus and it was rolling at 8 o'clock. Then you've got a two-hour bus ride, and you have to get yourself ready to go."
The Minutemen will travel to New York after practice on Saturday. Instead of an early-Sunday shootaround, McCall said his team would hit the Rose Hill court Saturday night and have a Sunday walkthrough in the hotel before heading over to play the nationally-televised game.
Sunday's game promises to be a challenge because these teams are polar opposites of each other. UMass has scored fewer than 80 points once, in the 78-75 loss at Northeastern. While UMass has played in one overtime and one double-overtime games, its second-lowest scoring output was 80 in Wednesday's overtime win against Rhode Island.
Coach Jeff Neubauer's Rams, however, scored 55 points in that 55-54 upset over Dayton. Fordham scored fewer than that in each of its four losses. The Rams are coming off a 68-54 loss at home to Saint Bonaventure.
Fordham is led by 6-foot-4 sophomore guard Chris Austin, who is averaging 11.2 points per game. Austin had 20 points in the win over Dayton, and has hit double digits in the Rams' last three games. Fordham also has a big man in the middle in Joel Soriano. The 6-11, 250-pounder is averaging 10.8 points and 9.6 rebounds per game, and has picked up a pair of double-doubles.
Last year, UMass won 57-49 as Tre Mitchell had 15 points and 19 rebounds. It was the first win in Rose Hill Gym since 2015. Soriano had 14 points and 16 boards to pace Fordham.
"You look at the scores of their games. They've scored in the 40s twice," said McCall. "We're used to playing games with a lot of possessions. We're second in the country, right now, in possessions per game. How they play, there's not going to be as many possessions in this game. We've got to play our style of play and try to get more of those possessions through pressing and things like that. You can't get to the second half and the score is 40-40 with six minutes to go, and you're frustrated."
Frustration was a key word for McCall in talking about Fordham. He said the slow, slower, slowest pace the Rams like to use could be a problem for the opponent — on both ends of the floor.
"They're gritty. They're tough. They want it to be a rock fight," McCall said. "They're going to switch actions. They're going to jam wings ... and make it difficult to run offense. You can get frustrated, and if you play frustrated it can bleed into your defense. You're going to be sitting there in a 50-50 game with a minute to go, and who's going to make plays down the stretch?"