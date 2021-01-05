It isn't so much that a 2-3 record early in a season is all that bad. For the University of Massachusetts men's basketball team, it isn't necessarily that the Minutemen are 2-3, 1-1 in the Atlantic 10 Conference. It's more a question of how they got here.
All three of the UMass defeats were by fewer than five points. In fact, the losses to Northeastern, Bryant and George Mason were by a total of nine points.
"That's kind of hard to answer," UMass center Tre Mitchell said, when asked during a Tuesday Zoom call if pulling out one of those tight games could stop the streak.
"I think it's completely situational," he said. "I think the guys we have, we know we're capable of closing out a game. It's just a matter of us doing it at this point.
"I think once we close out a game, we'll understand how to do that better moving forward."
Coach Matt McCall and his Minutemen headed out of Amherst after Tuesday media obligations for a Wednesday evening contest against George Washington (3-7, 2-1 A-10). The Minutemen haven't beaten the Colonials in their last eight matchups, which includes a 68-64 overtime loss in the 2019 Atlantic 10 Tournament. The last UMass win came on Feb. 15, 2014, when Sampson Carter scored 20 points in a 67-61 win. GWU got a measure of payback with a win in the A-10 Tourney. UMass, however, went on to the NCAA Division I tournament that year.
"We're three possessions away from being undefeated," McCall said on the Zoom call with media members. "You can look at it that way, and really trying to stay positive with our players. I think they're doing good things. I think we have to try and put them in positions to be successful."
UMass rallied from 10 points down at Northeastern before coming up short, 78-75. In a 93-88 loss to Bryant at the Mullins Center, UMass had rallied from 17 down to have a chance to win. Then, last week against George Mason, UMass led by eight with 1 minute, 20 seconds left in regulation, by seven with 3:04 left in the first overtime and by six with 1:44 remaining in the second OT, and could not close the deal.
McCall said all three of those losses had different circumstances, but it was the conference loss to Dave Paulsen's Patriots that stings the most.
"We all, in that game, would like a play back," McCall said. "Ronnie [DeGray III] may want his pass back. Noah [Fernandes] may want a free throw back. Tre may want a free throw back. Carl [Pierre] may want a defensive assignment back. I may want a play call back. We can all point to something in that game that all of us would have done differently. To see that lead dissipate like it did, and to show the resilience to take a lead in overtime and take a lead in double-overtime, we have a group that's doing some positive things out there. We've got to continue to coach them. We've got to continue to get them better."
George Washington, coached by former Siena bench boss Jamion Christian, has the reigning A-10 player of the week in 6-foot-7 sophomore forward Jameson Battle. Battle averaged 23.3 points last week as the Colonials went 2-1. Sophomore point guard James Bishop, a 6-2 transfer from LSU, is a tough, physical player.
Oh, and a campaign that began in April will come to a successful conclusion inside the Smith Center, as the Minutemen will be dressed in black. The uniforms will have white numbers with maroon piping.
It all started when Mitchell started a Twitter campaign in the spring, imploring athletic director Ryan Bamford to get an alternate uniform.
"The black unis that Tre and I think Kolton [Mitchell] started it, and it just kind of took off," McCall said. "It was something fun for us to do over the summer. Credit our administration and Ryan Bamford for helping get that done. I leave it up to our ops guy [Brian Grossman]. He kind of throws some gas on the fire and gets the players fired up as to when they want to wear them.
"I leave that up to the guys. That's their decision."
One of the leaders of the black uniform brigade said he's ready to wear them in a game.
"I think we're just excited to put them on," Tre Mitchell said, "and go to work."
UMass takes the floor at 6 p.m. tonight in Washington D.C.