Two weeks ago, Carl Pierre announced that he was leaving the University of Massachusetts and entering the transfer portal. On Thursday, Pierre announced he was heading for Texas.
In a post on Pierre's Twitter feed, the UMass senior guard posted a picture of himself wearing a Rice University basketball jersey.
The 6-foot-4 guard finished his career in Amherst with 1,353 points, tied with Trey Davis for 18th on the all-time list. Pierre passed another Metro Boston great in Anthony Gurley, who had 1,331 points in his UMass career and 1,350 overall.
In addition, Pierre, finished his UMass stint with 286 3-point baskets. He is second on the all-time list behind only another Boston product in Monty Mack, who had 331 3-point hoops. During the season Pierre had passed both Lynn’s Anthony Anderson and Baltimore’s Ricky Harris on the 3-point list.
In choosing Rice, Pierre will re-unite with a former Boston College High School teammate. Travis Evee is a 6-foot-1, sophomore guard, who transferred to Rice after spending his freshman season at VMI. Evee was the Southern Conference's Rookie of the Year his freshman year. Prior to going to VMI, Evee spent a post-graduate season at Vermont Academy.
Evee is the all-time leading scorer at BC High with more than 1,400 points. He averaged 21 points and four assists per game in his senior season.
Pierre, who leaves UMass with not only his name all over the UMass record book, also leaves Amherst with his undergraduate and Masters degrees from the school.
At Rice, he will play for Scott Pera, who just finished his fourth year at the Conference USA school. The Owls were 15-13 last year.
Pierre will be an important piece in Pera's puzzle at Rice. There can be no doubt that Pierre's leadership is a key factor in the former Minuteman heading to his new home.
Twelve of the 14 players who were on Rice's roster last year, look to be back for 2021-22. Ten of those 12 were either freshmen or sophomores in 2020-21. That includes the team's top five scorers.
"Whatever’s best for Carl and his family, that’s what’s next," UMass coach Matt McCall said last month. "He’s put his heart and soul into this program for four years, and if what’s best for him and his family is to move on with his life, then we support him 1,000 percent.”
The NCAA's Transfer Portal has been one busy place. As of 3 p.m. on Thursday, the website Verbal Commits has listed 1,142 players who have gone into the portal.
UMass forward Tre Mitchell is one of those 1,142, and the rising junior has not reported a destination.
The portal has, so far, been pretty good to a couple of Atlantic 10 teams. Rhode Island will get transfer Ishmael El-Amin, a 6-foot-1 guard from Minneapolis, who comes to URI from Ball State. Yes, El-Amin is the son of former UConn star Khalid El-Amin.
George Mason's new coach Kim English recruited 4-star wing D'Shawn Schwartz, who transferred from Colorado State. Former UConn player Brendan Adams, a 3-star guard, is transferring to George Washington.