DALTON — The Wahconah girls pounced on visiting Mount Greylock for 24 points in the first quarter and tight defense guided the Warriors the rest of the way to a 57-25 win Friday night.
Wahconah (9-0) led by 20 after the first quarter and held the Mounties (2-6) under seven points in three of the game's four quarters.
Maria Gamberoni was the game's leading scorer with 19 points, seven of which came in the first quarter. Grace Wigington did damage from deep for Wahconah, knocking down two 3-pointers on the night and finishing with 10 points. Olivia Gamberoni converted four attempts at the foul line and closed with eight points. Emma Belcher and Morgan Marauszwski each had six for the home team.
Delaney Babcock had eight points for Greylock (2-6) and made three of four attempts on the line. Charlotte Coody scored in every quarter and finished with seven points for the Mounties.
———
Mount Greylock 4 5 6 10 — 25
Wahconah 24 9 11 13 — 57
Mount Greylock (25)
Leveque 0-0-0; Newberry 2-0-5; Art 0-0-0 ; Babcock 2-3-8; Quagliano 0-0-0; Stevens 1-0-2; Scialabba 1-1-3; Sullivan 0-0-0; Coody 2-3-7. Totals 8-7-25.
Wahconah (57)
Taylor 0-0-0; Furlong 1-0-3; Eberwein 2-1-5; Belcher 2-1-6; M. Gamberoni 7-4-19; O. Gamberoni 2-4-8; Drury 0-0-0; Marauszwski 2-0-6; Wigington 2-2-10, Mason 0-0-0; Quinto 0-0-0; Berry 0-0-0. Totals 19-12-57.
3-point field goals: MG 2 (Babcock, Newberry); W 7 (Wigington 2, Marauszwski 2, M. Gamberoni, Belcher, Furlong).