DALTON — To say the duo of Maria Gamberoni and Noelle Furlong were on fire from the field on Saturday afternoon might be an understatement.
Gamberoni and Furlong combined for 20 points in the second quarter to lead the undefeated Warriors (10-0) to a 68-29 win over the Hurricanes (5-3).
Furlong canned three 3-pointers in the frame and finished with 15 points on the night. Meanwhile, Gamberoni finished with a game-high 23 points, with seven coming in the second quarter.
The Warrior defense was stout from start to finish, holding the Hurricanes under 10 points in every quarter.
Olivia Gamberoni reached double-digits with 11 points as the Warriors connected on 10 3-point attempts on the night.
Hoosac's Annie Canales had a strong showing from beyond the arc with four made 3-pointers and led the Hurricanes with 12 points.
The Warriors welcome a new challenger to the 2021 girls basketball season Tuesday as they will host Lee.
———
Hoosac Valley 8 8 7 6 — 29
Wahconah 16 27 15 10 — 68
Hoosac Valley (29)
Boudreau 1-0-2; Canales 4-0-12; A. Garabedian 0-1-1; Davis 0-0-0; Lesure 1-0-3; Witek 0-0-0; McGrath 2-1-5; Keele 0-1-1; T. Garabedian 2-1-5. Totals 10-4-29.
Wahconah (68)
Taylor 1-0-2; Furlong 6-0-15; Eberwein 0-0-0; Belcher 0-0-0; M. Gamberoni 9-3-23; O. Gamberoni 3-3-11; Drury 0-0-0; Marauszwski 2-0-6; Quinto 1-0-2; Barry 0-0-0; Wigington 2-2-7; Mason 1-0-2. Totals 25-8-68.
3-point field goals: HV 5 (Canales 4, Lesure); W 10 (Furlong 3, M. Gamberoni 2, O. Gamberoni 2; Marauszwski 2; Wigington).