Berkshire Hills Country Club is hosting the UNICO of Pittsfield induction dinner for five new members of the Baseball and Softball Hall of Fame on Friday.
The event is slated to begin at 6 p.m. and those interested in attending may purchase tickets at the door.
Jaclyn Candelet, Robert Drury, Glenn Gagliardi, Don Lucy and Judy Tierney-Nichols will all be inducted into the Hall of Fame, which has inducted 133 members since 1996.
Candelet, a 2007 graduate of Taconic, won a Western Mass. championship as a member of the school's softball team and closed as finalists in the state tournament. The Green and Gold were undefeated in her senior year and Candelet was named to the All-Berkshire team twice as a catcher and twice as a second baseman. Candelet currently coaches the Taconic softball team.
Drury graduated from St. Joseph's High School in 1976 and was a four-year member of the varsity football, basketball and baseball teams. He was the captain of all three teams in his senior year. On the diamond, Drury was named to the All-Conference, All-Berkshire and All-Western Mass. teams as a catcher. St. Joe made it to three-straight state final championships and captured the 1975 title.
Gagliardi graduated from Pittsfield High and was part of the baseball team that made it the state championship in 1974. He went 7-1 on the hill with an earned run average of 1.99 in his senior year. Additionally, he was named to the All-Berkshire team and was an honorable mention on the All-Western Mass. team during his senior season.
Lucy, who graduated from Lee High in 1967, was a captain on the football, baseball and basketball teams. He was All-Berkshire and All-Western Mass. in each sport. Lucy had an undefeated 5-0 record on the bump and hit .389 on the plate. Additionally, he earned the Bobby Powers award for sportsmanship in basketball and was selected as the 1966 WBEC Sports Caravan Athlete of the Year for Berkshire County.
Tierney-Nichols was a captain of the Pittsfield High softball, soccer and basketball teams before graduating in 1985. She earned a spot on the Northern-Division and All-Berkshire All-Star teams in both softball and basketball. She was All-Western Mass. second team in both sports. Tierney-Nichols has coached basketball, soccer and softball at the high school level, along with coaching travel softball and serving as the girls basketball director at the Catholic Youth Center and the Boys and Girls Club of the Berkshires.