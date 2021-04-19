DALTON — The Wahconah unified basketball team squeezed by Mount Greylock 44-42 over the weekend.
It was a back-and-forth bout, as Greylock grabbed a two-point lead after one, only to have the Warriors up 18-16 at halftime. The two sides matched one another throughout the remainder of the game.
Aiden Barnes led all scorers, pouring in 20 points for Mount Greylock, while teammate Devika Sharman notched 12.
Wahconah spread out the scoring, getting eight points a piece by Tony Marra, Sam Iovieno and Cal Prett.