DALTON — The spring sports season has just begun, and the Wahconah softball team couldn't wait to get home.
Eight different Warriors crossed the dish in a 14-0 opening-day win over Mohawk Trail on Tuesday afternoon.
"I'm going to give a lot of that credit to our captains," 14th-year Wahconah coach Dustin Belcher said when asked why the Warriors were able to hit the ground running. "I thought [Ella Quinto, Lily Robb, Olivia Wehner and Emma Belcher] did a great job of getting everybody ready to go."
Cleanup hitter Casey Wilson was 2 for 2 with a home run and three runs batted in, while Avery Vale-Cruz finished 3 for 4 with a triple, two RBI and two runs scored. However, not even Wahconah's well-rounded performance at the plate could steal the show from what Vale-Cruz, the 2021 County MVP, was doing to the opposing Warriors from the circle.
The junior fanned the first two batters she faced and six of the first seven, striking out 11 of the 18 batters she saw before the game was called via the run rule in the fifth inning.
"She's tough and such a competitor, we rally behind her," Dustin Belcher said. "She was really locked in today."
Vale-Cruz allowed a walk in the top of the first, but only one of the first seven batters she faced made contact with the ball, which was fouled out of play. Mohawk Trail was held hitless until two visiting Warriors reached via singles in the top of the fifth. However, Vale-Cruz retired the side with a trio of strikeouts.
"The second last season ended," Vale-Cruz said she began gearing up for the 2022 campaign. "I played my travel ball through the summer and fall before working all offseason."
Wilson earned the season's first RBI with a single in the bottom of the first and Olivia Iovieno, who was 2 for 2 with two RBI, capped the four-run inning with a single that scored Elena Iovieno.
Emma Belcher started the second inning with a single and Dani Barry dropped down a bunt, but a wild throw allowed Belcher to march around the bases and score. Barry not only reached base in each of her four at-bats, but her teammates brought her home each time.
"Practices have been great and it's been a little bit crazy," Dustin Belcher said of gearing up for the season. "We haven't been able to get outside, we've gotten work done in the cage and we did a good job today with our approach at the plate."
"It's been a little weird," Vale-Cruz added when asked about spring training. "We've been stuck inside and we couldn't play on this field until today. It was nice to finally be back on our own field.
"Before the game, Olivia [Wehner] joked that we haven't messed up on this field yet and I said let's keep it that way. Playing here felt like a clean slate and honestly, I think it was better that way."
Wahconah hits the road later today for a game at Easthampton. The first pitch is slated for 4 p.m.
"I told them before the game that the toughest one to get is usually the first one," Dustin Belcher said. "We got that first one under our belts and are ready to move on from there."