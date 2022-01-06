WILLIAMSTOWN — The Mount Greylock boys basketball team featured excellent ball movement and a balanced scoring attack in a 70-51 win over Athol on Thursday.
“We scouted Athol and they are a senior-laden team, so we tried to be prepared and they threw a lot of stuff at us. I thought our kids responded with poise,” Greylock coach Bob Thistle said.
“We watched film and we knew they were aggressive. We knew we needed to come out with energy and we matched them,” Greylock junior guard Max McAlister added.
The Mounties (4-2) got off to a slow start as they had trouble against Athol’s 3-2 zone defense. Athol (2-4) was aggressive in the first quarter and the game was physical throughout. Greylock adjusted with different defensive schemes that forced problems for Athol.
Greylock rotated between a 2-1-2 press, a 2-3 zone and a box-and-one. Additionally, it picked up the pace offensively by utilizing bigs, juniors Seamus Barnes and Adam Sandifer. The Mounties led 15-7 at the end of the first quarter.
“We switched defenses, and I thought the kids talked and rotated well tonight,” Thistle said.
The Mounties figured out how to beat the zone in the second quarter by utilizing excellent ball movement. Greylock got the ball in the middle of the floor to Barnes and found open looks off of that action. The height advantage inside was the difference as Sandifer and Barnes were getting layups. Barnes closed with a game-high 20 points and Sandifer reached double-digits with a 10.
“They were huge because we haven’t been finishing well lately. We always look to turn weaknesses into strengths, and these guys found a way to finish tonight,” Thistle said when asked about Barnes and Sandifer.
Greylock also utilized freshman Jackson Powell’s height inside as he was finishing in the paint. The offense ran smoothly as junior guard McAlister, who finished with 15 points, comfortably ran the offense against significant pressure. Greylock held a comfortable 32-20 lead at halftime.
“It was really important for us, we’ve been talking about it in practice, and we’re improving every day on that, and our ball movement has gotten better,” McAlister said.
Greylock continued to get great looks in the second half as the ball movement picked up. On the other end of the court, the Mounties continued forcing turnovers, which led to easy runouts for McAlister and junior guard Chase Doyle. Towards the end of the third quarter, Athol started to knock down their open looks as they cut into the deficit. Athol senior forward Beau Manning knocked down two 3-point shots to get Athol back into the game. Manning led Athol in scoring with 17 points. Greylock led 48-37 at the end of the third quarter.
The fourth quarter was controlled by Greylock and Barnes asserted himself on the offensive end. Barnes was finishing in the paint and he was getting to the free throw line. Athol couldn’t create a run in the quarter as Greylock continued their excellent defense and ball movement. Greylock also received late scoring contributions from Doyle (six points), junior Jackson Shelsy (five points), and Des Cobb and Elias Robinson each added two points, which put a cap on the victory.
Greylock is now on a four-game winning streak after dropping the season’s first two games. Additionally, the Mounties have won each of the last four games by 15 or more points. They are starting to find their groove offensively and focused on improvising as they head to face Lenox on Jan. 11.
“We played two really good teams to start the season and I think sometimes you learn more when you lose. They’ve been working hard in practice, and they compete every day,” Thistle said.
“We’re playing as a team and we have great energy,” McAlister added. “We just need to come together and play as a team moving forward.”