The Lee volleyball team started its Fall II season hot, knocking off Taconic in three sets.
The Wildcats won 25-21, 25-10 and 25-9.
Rachel Wendling notched 12 digs for Lee, while Lizzy Brown had three Aces to go with her 10 kills and eight digs. Kylie Joyce put down 10 kills as well, and added three aces and five digs.
Lenox 3, Monument Mountain 0
The Millionaires knocked off Monument Mountain in three sets, 25-15, 25-17 and 27-25.
Caroline Chassi picked up eight digs, while Maddy Barenski posted an all-around outing of 11 kills and 24 assists. Camryn Odell chipped in with five kills as well for Lenox.
Monument was led by Marley Zorn's eight kills and Brianna Ayala's 15 assists, one ace and one kill.
Monument Mountain 3, Mount Everett 0
The Spartans won their season opener on Tuesday, sweeping Mount Everett behind a strong outing by Abby Wade.
Wade notched four aces and four digs. She also put down seven kills. Monument also got eight kills a piece from Elena Angerman and Amber Troiano. Troiano added a pair of aces and blocks, while Angermann served up three aces.