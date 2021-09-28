LEE — The Wildcats tore through Wahconah early and held on for the sweep in a third set that needed extra points.
Lee took the opener 25-11 and backed that up with a 25-13 win in Set 2. The Warriors made things very interesting in the third set, but ultimately succumbed to the sweep 28-26.
Liz Brown posted the double-double with 10 kills and 10 digs, and added three aces for good measure. Makayla Schuerer had a big night handing out 29 assists, while also collecting three digs and an ace.
Wahconah got 16 digs and an ace from Olivia Wehner, eight digs and an assist from Sasha Fyfe and six kills and a block from McKenzie LaBier.
Lenox 3, Easthampton 0
LENOX — Behind a 25-assist night from Kelly Nicotra, the Millionaires sent visiting Easthampton packing on Monday.
Lenox was in control throughout a three-set sweep, winning 25-21, 25-15 and 25-20.
Danielle Miller landed six aces, while Emily Barenski fended off 12 digs.
The Millionaires move to 5-2 with a showdown against local foe Mount Greylock on Thursday in Williamstown.