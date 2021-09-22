AGAWAM — The Wildcats improved to 6-1 on the year with a sweep of Agawam.
Liz Brown was atop the stat sheet with 12 digs and nine kills as Lee won 25-14, 25-21, 25-10.
Kylie Joyce served up nine aces and connected for 10 digs. Makayla Schuerer earned assists on 13 plays and added five digs.
Erica Majka had 14 digs and Dayna Rahily assisted on 20 points for Agawam.
Mount Greylock 3, Sabis 1
SPRINGFIELD — Takiera Darrow smashed 14 kills and three aces as the Mounties are still perfect on the year.
Mount Greylock tackled Sabis 25-18, 23-25, 25-13, 25-22. Celina Savage matched Darrow with 14 kills and added three blocks on the day.
Charlotte Coody hit the game-winning kill, finishing with five on the day. Coody also had 11 aces as the Mounties improve to 4-0 on the year.
Mount Greylock will play Easthampton at home on Thursday.