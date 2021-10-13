LENOX — Mia Giardina closed with 13 aces and eight kills as the Millionaires handled their business with a 3-0 sweep of Belchertown.
Belchertown made things close in the second set but Lenox was too much in the 25-10, 25-22, 25-8 sweep.
Anna Nealon added another six aces and five digs. Danielle Miller continued the strong serving with five aces on the stat sheet.
The Millionaires travel to Sheffield later today for a match against the Eagles.
Wahconah 3, Greenfield 1
DALTON — The Warriors have the upper hand in this week’s series against the Green Wave.
Wahconah (9-3) won 25-15, 25-16, 23-25, 25-16 on Tuesday and will host Greenfield again on Thursday.
Olivia Wehner tracked 15 digs and served seven aces. Sasha Fyfe added another 11 digs and six aces.
McKenzie LaBier did a bit of everything with six kills and four blocks.
Monument Mountain 3, Putnam 0
SPRINGFIELD — The Spartans returned to Great Barrington following a clean sweep of Putnam.
Monument Mountain finished with a 10-point advantage in each set of the 25-13, 25-15, 25-11 win.
Brianna Ayala kept her team involved with 14 aces, five aces and three kills. Mia Wade and Ava Cohen each had four kills. Cohen added six aces in the win.
The Spartans host Holyoke on Thursday.
Ware 3, Taconic 2
WARE — The Green and Gold forced a fifth set but ran out of gas in a road loss.
Ware halted the comeback with a 10-point win in the final set, capturing a 22-25, 25-22, 25-19, 25-22, 15-5 victory.
Ciana Bennett closed with a team-high 21 digs for Taconic. Brenna McNeice powered the offense with 23 assists, six aces and five kills. She added 16 digs to help the team’s defense.
Nyashia Daniels and Naomi Tayi each reached 10 kills for Taconic.
THS travels to Central on Friday.