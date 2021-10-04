SHEFFIELD — Monument Mountain overcame a dropped third set, flexing its muscle in the fourth en route to a 3-1 victory on the road at Mount Everett on Monday.
The Spartans started a big week on the right foot, downing the Eagles 25-23, 25-15, 18-25, 25-13.
Brianna Ayala doled out 33 assists and landed nine aces, as Monument showed no let-down from a thrilling 2-point opening set. Ayala added three digs in the game.
The primary beneficiaries of those helpers were Ava Cohen and Ava Barenski. Cohen had nine kills and Barenski added eight.
Barenski added three aces in the match. Monument heads to Mount Greylock on Wednesday.
It was a quick bounce-back for the visitors, after Mount Everett got itself on the board with a third-set win.
The Eagles were led by Alexis Atwood's service, as she had five aces and two kills. Kelly Krom picked up two kills and two blocks at the net, and added three aces. Shira Sawyer had two kills and two blocks as well.
Lee 3, Pittsfield 0
LEE — Lee got stronger and stronger as the night wore on Monday, with a home sweep of the Generals.
The Wildcats put away Pittsfield 25-20 in the opener and then backed that up with wins of 25-17 and 25-14 to clinch the night.
Liz Brown had the hot hand, delivering blow after blow on the PHS defense. She finished with 16 kills, while also digging out nine balls defensively.
Kylie Joyce had the double-double with 11 kills and 12 digs, plus a pair of aces. Makayla Schuerer was the engine, with 29 assists and six digs.
Pittsfield made a game of each set, getting nine assists and three aces from Maggie Burke, four kills from Hailey Rumlow and three kills and an ace by Ava Brazeau.'
Taconic 3, Sci-Tech 1
SPRINGFIELD — Taconic took care of business on the road on Monday in a defensive masterpiece.
Both Brenna McNeice and Ciana Bennett racked up 13 digs, while Payton Ramella and Naomi Tayi each had six and Natalia Dos Santos seven. It was a double-double for McNeice, who also sent out 11 assists in a brilliant all-around outing that included eight kills and seven aces.
Nyashia Daniels had nine kills and three aces. Tayi added five kills, three aces and three blocks. Rose Mahoney was the service leader with eight aces, and added three kills. Dos Santos had three kills as well.
Turners Falls 3, Wahconah 0
DALTON — The Warriors improved with each set, but couldn't steal one against visiting Turners Falls on Monday.
The Thunder rolled out of the gates to a 25-10 win in the opener, and then held off Wahconah 25-17 and 25-19 for the sweep.
The Warriors held leads early in the second and third sets, but couldn't follow through. In the second, Turners went on a run to tie the set at 15-15. The teams traded a couple blows to 17-all, before the visitors went on an 8-0 run to close out. Abbi Holloway had the service stretch, but points were coming on carries and hits out of bounds for the most part.
Wahconah got itself to a 6-1 lead in the third on the strength of some McKenzie Labier kills, but Madison Liimatainen got hot for Turners and the Thunder knotted things up at 9-9. Wahconah's Bre Robert and Ava Rose teamed up for a kill to tie the set at 10-10, but Turners scored the next two points and the Warriors never regained their footing.
Wahconah drops to 7-3. LaBier had eight kills and three digs, while Jennah Bird had six assists and four digs.