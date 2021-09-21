GREAT BARRINGTON — The Monument Mountain volleyball team rolled to a 3-0 win over Sci-Tech. The set scores were 25-20, 25-12, 25-7.
For the Spartans, Brianna Ayala filled up the stat sheet with 13 assists, three digs, three kills and six aces. Cate Consolati had five kills and two aces. Mia Wade chipped in with six aces, two kills and a dig.
Monument is home again Thursday for a match against Springfield Central.
South Hadley 3, Pittsfield 1
PITTSFIELD — Three of four sets were decided by four points or less as the Generals fell at home on Tuesday.
South Hadley escaped the first set 28-26 and finished with a 3-1 victory. Pittsfield (0-5) captured the third set, 25-21, but the rest was all Tigers. South Hadley won the second set 25-21 and the fourth set 25-18.
Pittsfield captain Maggie Burke assisted on 13 points and served four aces. Brigette Marcil connected on 12 digs and Hailey Rumlow was responsible for nine kills.
Erica Anderson led the Tigers with eight kills while Olivia Marion had four kills and 12 assists.
The Generals are back in action on Friday at Mount Greylock.