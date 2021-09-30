PITTSFIELD — The Spartans swept Taconic 3-0 on Thursday.
Monument Mountain invaded the gym in Pittsfield and left with a 25-22, 25-8, 25-14 victory.
Brianna Ayala led the road warriors with 11 assists, seven aces and four digs. Ava Barenski added another seven aces, two kills and two blocks.
Brenna McNeice gathered four digs, served five aces and assisted on four Taconic points. Ciana Bennett had nine digs, four aces and three assists for the Green and Gold.
Both teams are off until Monday. The Spartans will travel to Mount Everett and Taconic is headed to Sci Tech.