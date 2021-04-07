PITTSFIELD — Monument Mountain volleyball managed a three-set sweep on the road against Taconic on Wednesday.
The Spartans were strong throughout, winning 25-19, 25-19 and 25-17.
It was a well-rounded outing for Monument, which got four aces, three kills and a block from Amber Troiano. Elena Angerman led the way with four kills and added five digs and three aces. Abby Wade dug out eight balls and added a pair of kills and three more aces.
Kacie Chadwell came up with five kills for Taconic, while Ciana Bennett put away four aces and came up with 12 digs. Kacie Yerrick doled out 10 assists and had four digs defensively.