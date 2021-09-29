GREAT BARRINGTON — The Spartans set the tone with a sweet serve against the Eagles.
Brianna Ayala finished with 16 of Monument’s 42 aces on the night in a 3-1 win over Everett on Tuesday. Ayala got her teammates involved with 16 assists to go with her strong performance serving the ball.
Mount Everett captured the first set 25-23, but the Spartans took over from there. Monument won the next three sets 25-12, 25-14, 25-4.
Tori Pevzner assisted on eight Spartan points and Ava Cohen added four kills and three aces.
Mount Everett’s Kelly Krom finished with four aces and two blocks. Alexis Atwood added two kills for the visitors.
Monument Mountain returns to action on Thursday with a match at Taconic. Mount Everett will play at Mount Anthony on Friday.
Wahconah 3, Mahar 0
DALTON — Sasha Fyfe served up 11 aces and the Warriors cruised to a home win on Tuesday.
Wahconah swept Mahar 25-4, 25-18, 25-13.
Casey Wilson added another eight aces to the Wahconah stat sheet. Maddie Riechers served three more aces and finished two points with kills.
The Warriors improved to 6-2 on the year and will host Franklin Tech on Thursday.
Mount Greylock 3, East Longmeadow 0
EAST LONGMEADOW — Takiera Darrow fired the game-winning kill as the Mounties pick up a road win on Tuesday.
Mount Greylock won 25-18, 25-15, 25-20 and Darrow finished with 10 kills and three aces.
Celina Savage matched Darrow with 10 kills and also blocked three shots. Maddie McHaffie served four aces to go with four aces.
Mount Greylock hosts Lenox on Thursday.