Volleyball: Mount Everett battles back to stun Holyoke; Greylock sweeps Wahconah

greylock huddle

The Mounties played for the first time since falling in the state championship game last November, and dispatched visiting Wahconah in three sets to start the 2023 season.

 EAGLE FILE PHOTO

WILLIAMSTOWN — The Mount Greylock volleyball team opened its season with a sweep of Wahconah Monday night.

Greylock took down the Warriors 25-12, 25-13 and 25-18.

Mount Everett 3, Holyoke 1

SHEFFIELD — The Eagles shook off an offseason's worth of rust in a hurry Tuesday night to stun Holyoke and win the season opener in four sets.

The Purple Knights were sitting pretty after a 25-13 victory in the opening set, but first-year coach Robert Cohen's Mount Everett squad was just getting warmed up.

The Eagles won three straight sets in response. They took the next two 25-10 and 25-13, before narrowly avoiding the fifth set with a 26-24 win to clinch their home opener.

Cohen credited the work of Ivy Webster Ben-Daivid and Kelly Krom from the service line as the difference in the match.

