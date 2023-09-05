Volleyball: Mount Everett battles back to stun Holyoke; Greylock sweeps Wahconah

WILLIAMSTOWN — The Mount Greylock volleyball team opened its season with a sweep of Wahconah Monday night.
Greylock took down the Warriors 25-12, 25-13 and 25-18.
Mount Everett 3, Holyoke 1
SHEFFIELD — The Eagles shook off an offseason's worth of rust in a hurry Tuesday night to stun Holyoke and win the season opener in four sets.
The Purple Knights were sitting pretty after a 25-13 victory in the opening set, but first-year coach Robert Cohen's Mount Everett squad was just getting warmed up.
The Eagles won three straight sets in response. They took the next two 25-10 and 25-13, before narrowly avoiding the fifth set with a 26-24 win to clinch their home opener.
Cohen credited the work of Ivy Webster Ben-Daivid and Kelly Krom from the service line as the difference in the match.