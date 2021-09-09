LEE — The Lee volleyball team dispatched South Hadley on Thursday, 3-0.
In the battle between orange and black cats, the Wildcats topped the visiting Tigers 25-7, 25-17 and 25-23.
The win moves Lee to 2-0 to start the year, and the Wildcats have yet to drop a set after beating Pittsfield 3-0 earlier in the week.
In this one, Liz Brown had 11 kills and 10 digs, with Majayla Schuerer dishing out 24 assists. Libero Rachel Wendling collected 16 digs.
Mount Greylock 3, Chicopee 1
WILLIAMSTOWN — Mount Greylock has made a powerful statement to start its 2021 season, reeling off consecutive set wins before taking down visiting Chicopee in four sets on Thursday for its introduction to the PVIAC's Southern Division.
The Mounties won 25-15, 25-19, 18-25 and 25-15.
"We tried several different lineups, and switched between a 6-2 and 5-1 during the contest," said coach Greg Geyer. "We were able to get many of our first-year players into the match. I am very happy with the progress of our new players and the rapid maturity of our veterans."
Greylock captain Takiera Darrow set the tone, pounding a Charlotte Coody assist for a kill to earn the match's first point. She then served up four aces in a 6-0 run for the Mounties. Darrow finished with five kills and eight aces, while Celina Savage had eight blocks, six kills and an ace. Coody had five kills, five aces and two blocks, while junior Lainey Gill added five aces. Senior hitter Emma Sandstrom chipped in four kills.
Chicopee was led by Alanys Torres with two aces, four digs, five blocks and four assists.