PITTSFIELD — It wasn't easy, but Mount Greylock managed to sweep Pittsfield in volleyball Monday night.
The visiting Mounties beat PHS 25-14, 25-21 and 25-22.
For the host Generals, Alexi Sondrini had five kills and Ava Sinopoli had four. Maggie Burke recorded 12 assists and a block.
For the Mounties, Celina Sarage had 13 kills and four blocks while Takiera Darrow had eight kills. Charlotte Coody got the Greylock offense rolling with 20 assists.
Lenox 3, Taconic 0
PITTSFIELD — The Millionaires picked up a 3-0 sweep of Taconic on Monday night.
Kacie Yerrick led the hosts with 11 assists, five digs, two aces and a kill. Kacie Chadwell went for nine kills and nine digs to go along with three blocks and three assists. Elisalyn Conroy added six digs, seven kills, four aces and a block.