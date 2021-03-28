DALTON — The Mount Greylock volleyball team opened its season over the weekend with a straight-set sweep of Wahconah.
The Mounties took the match 25-14, 25-18, 25-18.
Takiera Darrow set the tone with six aces. She added six kills and six digs for a devilishly good Greylock game. Emma Hayward added three aces and four digs. Lainey Gill and Alyssa Phelps notched three aces a piece.
For the Warriors, Kaylee O'Bryan led the way with seven kills. Kassidy Krejmas had five, while Sasha Fyfe and McKenzie LaBier notched three each. O'Bryan also had eight assists and eight digs. Fife led the team with nine assists, while Olivia Wehner had eight digs as well.