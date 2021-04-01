WILLIAMSTOWN — The Mounties needed all five sets to put away the Millionaires on Thursday.
Mount Greylock won the first two sets and ultimately held on for a 25-22, 25-21, 23-25, 22-25, 15-10 victory.
Celina Savage earned 11 kills and three blocks for the Mounties and Emma Sandstrom added another 10 kills and three aces. Takiera Darrow had a double-double with 10 kills and 10 digs.
Alyssa Phelps registered seven aces, three kills and two assists for the home team.
Lenox's comeback was sparked by 24 assists from Maddie Barenski, 13 digs by Ella Smith and six kills by Mia Giardina.