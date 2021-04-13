WILLIAMSTOWN — Mount Greylock stayed unbeaten on Tuesday night, rolling to a three-set win over Monument Mountain.
The Mounties pulled together wins of 25-18 and 25-19, before taking care of business 25-15 in the third.
That makes Greylock 7-0 on the year, including back-to-back wins over the Spartans. In Tuesday's edition, Celina Savage led the way with 12 kills, while Jackie Brennan added six more. Alyssa Phelps and Emma Hayward notched five aces a piece.
Pittsfield 3, Mount Everett 0
PITTSFIELD — The Generals rode a seven-kill night from Alexi Sondrini to a three-set sweep against Mount Everett at home on Tuesday.
Pittsfield took the match 25-16, 25-19 and 25-19. Maggie Burke dished out nine assists, while Jasmyn Roark-Somersall added a pair of kills.
Alexis Atwood did her best to get the Eagles' offense going with 14 assists, while Nadia Makuc landed five aces. Lizzie Sarnacki put forth an ace, two kills and two blocks for the visitors.