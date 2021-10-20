WILLIAMSTOWN — Wednesday featured a handful of milestones inside the Mount Greylock Gym.
The Mounties celebrated senior night with a 25-21, 25-14, 25-14 sweep of East Longmeadow.
Additionally, senior Takiera Darrow, who is working her way back from injury, recorded her 450th career kill early on in the match. Darrow finished with 18 digs, five aces and 12 kills.
Tessa Leveque added four digs and two kills, Maddie MacHaffie found open floor for four kills and two aces. Emma Sandstrom captured four digs to round out Greylock's quartet of seniors.
The Mounties play at Wahconah on Friday.
Wahconah 3, Mahar 0
ORANGE — The Warriors won each set by at least 13 points in a strong performance against Mahar.
Sasha Fyfe had a little extra on her serve, closing with 12 aces to go with six digs. Olivia Wehner added another four aces and two kills.
McKenzie LaBier did a bit of everything with six aces, two kills and two blocks.
Lee 3, Ludlow 0
LUDLOW — The Wildcats are slated to play three matches in three nights and hit the ground running with a sweep of Ludlow.
Defensively, Lee refused to let up an inch as Liz Brown, Makayla Schuerer and Rachel Wendling combined for 35 digs.
Additionally, Brown registered four blocks and Schuerer assisted on 25 points.
Lee plays at Lenox later today before Friday's senior night against Agawam.
Holyoke 3, Taconic 0
HOLYOKE — The Green and Gold struggled to get anything going on the road.
Brenna McNeice assisted on 10 points, caught eight digs and added six aces. Natalia Dos Santos grabbed 12 digs, Ciana Bennet and Ruby Roberts combined for 17 more.