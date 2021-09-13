WILLIAMSTOWN — Mount Greylock asserted its dominance on Monday, making quick work of visiting Belchertown.
It was a sweep, with the Mounties winning 25-15, 25-9 and 25-3.
Kylie Sweren dropped in eight aces while also pitching in seven assists. Some of those went to Takiera Darrow, who put down four kills and added eight digs and an ace.
Charlotte Coody was the primary setter, doling out 15 assists, while also hammering in eight aces and a kill.
Celina Savage had five kills and a block, Maddie MacHaffie had four kills and four aces, and Julia DeChaine added another four aces.
Wahconah 3, Mohawk 1
BUCKLAND — Wahconah took down Mohawk on the road to start its week on the right foot.
The Warriors were victorious 25-19, 25-22, 17-25 and 25-21.
Pricilla Lee and Sasha Fyfe combined to split 18 aces, with Lee added three assists and Fyfe 13 digs. On the attack was McKenzie LaBier with six kills.
Lee 3, Chicopee Comp 0
LEE — The Wildcats polished off a three-set sweep of Chicopee Comp on Monday.
Lee took down the Colts 25-13, 25-22 and 25-20.
The Wildcats got eight kills each from Kylie Joyce and Liz Brown. Brown was big on the back line too with 15 digs. She also had two aces and a pair of blocks. Joyce had nine digs. Setter Makayla Schuerer was credited with 25 assists.
Monument Mountain 3, Ware 1
WARE — Monument Mountain got 30 assists from Brianna Ayala and took down Ware in four sets on Monday.
The long bus ride didn't hinder the Spartans as they reeled off a 25-6 first-set win. Monument took the rest of the match 25-16, 27-29 and 25-16.
Ayala added eight aces. Cate Consolati rose up for ten kill. She added an assist, ace and block. Ava Barenski posted six kills and six aces.
Putnam 3, Taconic 0
SPRINGFIELD — Taconic was beaten on the road by Putnam on Monday.
The visitors got five kills, three blocks a dig and an assist from Nyashia Daniels. Brenna McNeice sent out nine assists to go with her four digs, three aces and kill.
Libero Ciana Bennett dug out seven hits and also chipped in two assists and an ace. Natalia Dos Santos had three digs, a kill, a block and an ace.
Mount Everett vs. Central
SHEFFIELD — The Eagles played Springfield Central at home on Monday.
Match scores were not available by deadline.
Caroline Haiss had nine assists, Kelly Krom notched five kills, while Shira had a pair of blocks.