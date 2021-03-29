WILLIAMSTOWN — Playing in their home gym for the first time since the 2019 Western Massachusetts tournament, the Mounties were thoroughly dominant.
Mount Greylock won its home opener in a three-set sweep of Mount Everett on Monday. The Mounties took it 25-16, 25-11 and 25-14.
"The student athletes provided the energy their fans normally provided in person and were able to sweep a young and tall Mount Everett team lead by Lizzy Sarnacki," wrote Greylock coach Greg Geyer in an email. 0
The Mounties (2-0) rode another stellar performance by Takiera Darrow, who put down 15 kills and a pair of aces. The service star though, was Emma Hayward with 11 aces, and she added seven digs. Alyssa Phelps was right there with eight aces as well.
Charlotte Coody spread it all around for the hosts, doling out 22 assists, while taking in three kills and an ace of her own to finish off the Eagles (0-2).