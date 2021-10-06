PITTSFIELD — After one set, things appeared to be going the route they had a week prior when Taconic swept cross-town rival Pittsfield High.
This time, in their home gym, the Generals had other plans. PHS rallied back from an opening-set loss to take the match 3-1, winning 24-26, 28-26, 25-17, 25-11.
Pittsfield got an all-around excellent performance by senior captain Maggie Burke, who sent out 14 assists while also landing eight aces and bumping nine digs. The senior class was heavy on the back line, with classmate Brigette Marcil digging up 13 balls and fellow senior Malaysia Jackson notching 10 digs. Marcil added five aces in the win.
Hailey Rumlow was the big hitter with six kills and six aces to put Taconic on its heels. Junior captain Abby Taylor made three blocks at the next, landed two aces and another two kills.
Taconic got things going early with a double-double from Brenna McNeice with 19 assists and 10 digs. She also had eight aces. Ciana Bennett and Natalia Dos Santos ruled the defense with 18 and 14 digs, respectively.
Nyashia Daniels sent down six kills and blocked five hits. Naomi Tayi and Rose Mahoney had four kills each.
Lenox 3, Mount Anthony 0
LENOX — The Millionaires made quick work of visiting Mount Anthony on Wednesday, sending the Patriots back to Vermont with a sweep.
Lenox took the night 25-17, 25-11, 25-15.
Mount Anthony couldn't figure out senior Mia Giardina, who landed 13 aces and another seven kills. She also dug out five balls defensively for an all-around stellar night.
Maddy Hynes added three kills and four aces to the effort, while Emily Barenski picked up four aces as well and chipping in two digs.