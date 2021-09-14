PITTSFIELD — The Generals bounced back from a first-set loss to West Springfield, and scored in the 20s for three straight sets, but ultimately succumbed to the visiting Terriers on Monday.
West Side took the match 25-18, 21-25, 25-21 and 25-20.
PHS sophomore Hailey Rumlow led the way with 11 kills and six aces. Senior captain Maggie Burke worked as primary setter, assisting on 17 points, while also landing a pair of aces.
Brigette Marcel was big on the defensive line, garnering 27 digs. Fellow senior Jess Lamoureaux had five more digs to go with three aces and three kills.
Another nine digs came via Malaysian Jackson.