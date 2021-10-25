PITTSFIELD — The Generals picked up a late-season win over the Lions on Monday, surviving a tense fourth set to take the night 25-23 when senior Jess Lamoureaux put an end to things with a match-point ace.
The first three set scores were 25-13, 15-25, 25-16.
Senior captain Maggie Burke fed the team with 16 assists to go with six digs, four aces and three kills. Lamoureaux added five kills, while Hailey Rumlow led the way with 11 and five aces. Junior captain Abby Taylor had six kills and three blocks.
Senior Brigette Marcil had six digs and three aces, while fellow senior Jordynn Bazinet rejected two Ludlow hits for a pair of big blocks.