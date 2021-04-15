PITTSFIELD — Alexi Sondrini bashed eight kills for the Generals in a win over Taconic on Thursday night.
Pittsfield returned to the .500 mark on the season with the 25-14, 22-25, 11-25, 25-15, 15-7 win.
Jasmine Roark Somersall had 14 assists and Ava Sinopoli added five kills for the Generals (3-3) in the winning effort.
Taconic won a tight second set and was rolling in the third set, before Pittsfield re-gained its footing, winning the fourth and fifth sets.
Kacie Yerrick did a bit of everything for Taconic (0-7) with 36 assists, five kills, three digs and three aces.
Kacie Chadwell registered 18 kills and Gianna Rachiele earned another 11 kills to go with seven digs and six aces.
Juliana Huxtable was strong defensively for Taconic, ending with 13 digs. Meanwhile, Lisi Conroy stuffed the stat sheet with 10 kills, nine digs, eight assists, five aces and five blocks.