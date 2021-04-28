WILLIAMSTOWN — The duo of Alyssa Phelps and Emma Hayward have played volleyball together since the seventh grade.
The Mounties celebrated the senior duo's five-year tenure as teammates on Wednesday with a 26-24, 25-17, 25-13 win over Pittsfield on senior night.
Phelps had 10 digs and four aces, Hayward finished with 19 digs, two aces and one kill in the sweep.
Takiera Darrow led the Mountie charge with 14 digs and 11 kills for Greylock. Celina Savage added another three kills and two blocks. Defensively, Charlotte Coody answered just about everything with 27 assists.
The Generals kept things close and forced extra points in the first set, behind 10 assists from Maggie Burke and six kills courtesy of Ava Sinopoli. Jasmyn Roark Somersall earned four kills for Pittsfield.
Lee 3, Lenox 2
Like most matches between the Wildcats and Millionaires, Wednesday's game needed five sets to decide a winner.
Lee ended the Fall II regular season on a strong note, topping Lenox 25-9, 20-25, 18-25, 25-15, 15-11.
Lizzy Brown could've won a set on her own, finishing the match with 25 kills and 18 digs to help Lee mount a two-set comeback.
Makayla Schuerer kept things rolling on both ends with 36 assists and 10 digs. Meanwhile, Katelyn Clark was there for another 26 digs and six aces.
Lenox's Mia Giardina closed the regular season with seven kills and five aces. Hailey Ano earned four kills and three digs, Kelly Nicotra added 21 digs for the Millionaires.
Wahconah 3, Monument Mountain 1
The Warriors are hitting their stride just in time for the playoffs.
Wahconah left Monument Mountain with a 25-20, 21-25, 25-11, 25-11 win over the Spartans.
Seven was Karly Bazonski's lucky number on Wednesday, finishing with seven kills and seven digs to lead the Warriors.
Madison Hurlburt was strong defensively with 10 digs and Kaylee O'Bryan did a bit of everything with 24 assists, six kills and three aces.
Monument's Izabella Castro was on point with her serves, clocking in with five aces to go with 10 digs. Abby Wade had a well-rounded performance with 11 digs, three kills and two aces.
The same was true for Amber Troiano, who had five blocks, four digs, two aces and a kill for the Spartans.