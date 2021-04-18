DALTON — Wahconah volleyball continued rolling on Saturday with a second win in as many nights.
After overcoming Mount Greylock on the road in a Friday night thriller, the Warriors returned home to put away Mount Everett in four sets.
Wahconah built its lead 25-18, 20-25 and 25-19, before dismantling the Eagles to take the fourth 25-9.
Jennah Bird brought a well-rounded game for the Warriors, rolling up 13 assists and six digs, while also contributing four aces. Casey Wilson had eight aces, three kills and seven digs, while Bre Robert had six digs and five kills. Wahconah improved to 7-2 on the year.
For the Eagles, Caroline Haiss dished out 17 assists, while Lizzie Sarnacki had three kills. Both girls put away three aces each.
Lee 3, Taconic 0
LEE — Lee got 21 assists from Makayla Schuerer and took out Taconic in a three-set sweep.
The Wildcats won 25-15, 25-16 and 25-13.
Schuerer picked up a pair of aces and four digs as well. A large chunk of those helpers she doled out went to Liz Brown and Kylie Joyce. Brown put down 12 kills, while Joyce notched six. Joyce controlled the tempo with seven aces. Brown added four digs.
Lenox 4, Pittsfield 1
LENOX — It was a tight window at times, but Lenox navigated through to a four-set win over Pittsfield on Saturday.
The Millionaires took a quick 25-15 lead after one set, before the visiting Generals answered right back with a 25-22 win. The hosts wrestled control back, though, taking the third 25-19 to gain advantage. Lenox then survived a harrowing 25-23 fourth set to earn the match win.
It was a big night for Mia Giardina, who landed 21 kills and seven aces on the PHS defense. She was on the receiving end of quite a few of Maddy Barenski's 34 assists. Carolina Chassi held down the back end for Lenox with 35 digs.
For the visitors, Ava Sinopoli led the way with five kills, while Alexi Sondrini had four. Jasmyn Roark-Somersall picked up six assists and two kills.