WILLIAMSTOWN — Charlotte Coody served 21-straight points to seal the deal for the Mounties against Easthampton on Thursday.
Mount Greylock won the match in four sets 25-18, 25-23, 24-26, 25-2. Easthampton was up 23-21 in the second set before Takiera Darrow got a kill on a Coody assist, cutting the deficit to one.
Darrow followed with a pair of aces and Celina Savage had a block to lock up the set.
Coody served 21 points in the fourth set to end the match, finishing with 31 assists and 16 aces. Savage added 14 kills and Darrow closed with 10 kills, five aces and 18 digs.
Mount Greylock (5-0) is home against Pittsfield on Friday.
Wahconah 3, Pioneer Valley 0
NORTHFIELD — Pricilla Lee had 10 assists and seven digs as the Warriors rolled over Pioneer Valley. McKenzie LaBier smacked 13 kills as Wahconah improves to 5-1 on the year.
Hannah Friedman added five digs, three aces and two kills.
The Warriors won 25-15, 25-13, 25-16 and will play at Lee on Monday.
Holyoke 3, Taconic 1
PITTSFIELD — Taconic fell in four sets at home to Holyoke.
Brenna McNeice led the Green and Gold with 18 assists, 12 digs and six aces. Ciana Bennett was strong defensively with 19 digs and added seven aces. Jenna Gustafson smashed eight kills.
Taconic hosts Pittsfield on Monday.