GREAT BARRINGTON — Ava Barenski smashed five kills and served up 10 aces at the Spartans swept Putnam on Wednesday afternoon.
Monument Mountain kept separation between themselves and the visitors for most of the night, winning 25-13, 25-10 and 25-11.
Mia Wade's night included four kills and three aces. Ella Saupe served four aces and added two kills.
Monument Mountain hits the road on Friday and will travel to Holyoke.
Ware 3, Taconic 0
The Green and Gold suffered a home loss to Ware on Wednesday night.
Taconic (1-2) lost in straight-sets, 25-16, 25-16 and 25-22.
Nyashia Daniels had eight kills, three blocks and two aces. Brenna McNeice kept the offense rolling with 15 assists. Meanwhile, Jenna Gustafson earned seven kills and Ciana Bennett had seven digs.
Taconic is off on Thursday but will host Central at 6:30 p.m. on Friday.