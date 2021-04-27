DALTON — There was some added motivation for the Wahconah volleyball team on Monday against Lenox.
The Warriors won 40 of the last 65 points to defeat Lenox in five sets and earn coach Dave Lussier his 100th career win.
Wahconah improved to 10-2 on the year with the 21-25, 25-23, 19-25, 25-10, 15-10 victory.
Senior Kaylee O'Bryan continued her strong season in the middle of the Wahconah offense with 27 assists, nine kills and two aces. Kassidy Krejmas scored 19 kills, six digs and three aces. Sasha Fyfe had another big night defensively with 17 digs, but also added four aces.
"Consistent strong serves were the answer in set five from O'Bryan and Bre Robert to seal the match," Lussier wrote in an email.
After splitting the first two sets, Lenox jumped into the driver's seat with a 25-19 win in the third set. Mia Giardina led the visitors with 11 kills. Carolina Chassi connected on 30 digs and Danielle Miller smashed five aces.
Tuesday results: Wahconah 3, Monument Mountain 0
The Warriors keep on rolling through the last week of the Fall II season.
The Warriors (11-2) defeated Monument Mountain 25-14, 27-25, 25-15 on Tuesday afternoon.
Kassidy Krejmas scored 16 points via kills and added another eight in the form of aces, leading Wahconah's effort.
Kaylee O'Bryan executed 23 assists to go with six kills and six digs. Olivia Wehner added another seven digs and two aces for the home team.
Ava Barenski blocked three shots and had four kills for the Spartans. Cate Consolati registered five kills and four digs.