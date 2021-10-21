GREAT BARRINGTON — A 25-13, 25-19, 25-14 sweep closed the books on a 15-2 regular season for the Spartans.
Cate Consolati smashed eight kills, captured four digs and served three aces. Alana Guidette added five digs, Tori Pevzner added four aces, three assists and two digs.
Seeds for the upcoming Western Massachusetts tournament are slated to come out on Saturday. The Western Mass. event will serve as a final tune-up before the state tournament gets rolling.
The Spartans, as of Oct. 17, ranked No. 13 in the MIAA volleyball Power Rankings.