PITTSFIELD — Four points was the difference Tuesday between the Eagles and Taconic.
Taconic volleyball dropped each of the first two sets by two points each but flipped the switch for a 23-25, 24-26, 25-11, 25-12, 15-11 win.
“Brenna McNeice was on fire with a triple-double tonight to lead Taconic to its sixth victory,” coach Lance Fyfe wrote in an email.
McNeice was in command with 22 digs, 21 assists, 10 aces and four kills. Nyashia Daniels contributed 13 digs, 12 kills and four aces. Naomi Tayi matched Daniels with 12 kills.
Taconic will look for its seventh win later today at Holyoke. Meanwhile, Mount Everett will host Putnam.
Mount Greylock 3, Easthampton 1
EASTHAMPTON — Three sets were decided by three points or less and the Mounties made the plays when they needed them the most Monday.
Mount Greylock dropped the first set before winning 22-25, 25-23, 25-23, 25-16.
Takiera Darrow was there to do a bit of everything. The senior closed with 27 digs, six kills and three aces.
“[She] played the first three sets as libero and the final set as outside attacker, adding spark to the Mount Greylock offense after missing five matches due to a sprained ankle,” Greylock coach Greg Geyer wrote in an email.
Charlotte Coody connected on 12 digs, nine aces and five kills. Lainey Gill was there for 12 more digs and three aces.
The Mounties will celebrate Senior Day tonight against East Longmeadow.
Lee 3, West Springfield 0
LEE — The Wildcats blew through West Springfield on Monday.
Lee took the sweep 25-11, 25-8, 25-18.
Liz Brown was on fire, landing 11 kills on 17 attacking attempts. She added six aces as well. Makayla Schuerer doled out 20 assists, while Kylie Joyce had seven aces and seven kills.
Wahconah 3, Pioneer Valley 0
DALTON — Pioneer Valley forfeited a match against Wahconah on Monday, resulting in a 3-0 decision for the Warriors.
Wahconah moves to 13-3 this season and is at Mahar on Wednesday.