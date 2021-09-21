SHEFFIELD — Caroline Haiss and Alexis Atwood shared setting duties, and Kelly Krom nailed double-digit kills, but it wasn't enough to stave off Taconic on Monday.
The visitors took down Mount Everett in five sets, 23-25, 25-17, 22-25, 25-23 and 15-8.
Mount Everett took a 2-1 lead behind Haiss' 11 assists and another nine from Atwood, but Taconic survived a two-point decision in the fourth set.
Brenna McNeice sent out 20 assists, added seven kills and seven digs, and landed eight aces as Taconic came roaring back to win the night.
Nyashia Daniels was immense with 13 kills and four blocks. Jenna Gustafson added seven kills, four aces and 12 digs on the back line. Ruby Robertson had nine digs and five aces, while Naomi Tayi and Rose Mahoney locked in five kills a piece. Payton Ramella chipped in nine digs and Natalia Dos Santos had eight.
Krom had 10 kills and four aces for the Eagles, while Haiss added seven aces to her day.
Lenox 3, East Longmeadow 2
LENOX — East Longmeadow gave Lenox all the Millionaires could handle, but Noelle Skowron's crew handled it well.
Lenox survived some tight sets and roared to a win in the fifth on Monday. East Longmeadow took the opener 25-11, before Lenox clawed a pair out 25-22 and 25-23. The Spartans sent the four set to extras, winning 26-24, but ran out of gas there.
Behind Danielle Miller's six aces and Kailyn Sorrentino's 12 digs, Lenox took the decisive fifth set 15-8.
Kelsey Kirchner and Camryn O'Dell had four blocks each, as the Millionaires improved to 4-1.
Lee 3, Ludlow 0
LEE — The Wildcats took care of business on Monday, starting their week with a sweep of Ludlow.
Lee got a double-double from Kylie Joyce and shutout the Lions 25-12, 25-21 and 25-19.
Joyce led the way with 16 digs and 10 kills to go with a pair of aces. Liz Brown dug out nine balls and was the heavy hitter with 14 kills and three aces.
Libero Rachel Wendling commanded the back line with 19 digs. She put away two aces as well.
Monument Mountain 3, Mount Anthony 0
BENNINGTON, Vt. — Monument Mountain made the long journey north to Vermont and came back home after surrendering only 32 points in a three-set sweep of Mount Anthony.
It was a complete domination for the Spartans, who kept the Patriots in single digits in a 25-9 win in the opener. Monument took the second 25-13 and third 25-10.
The visitors reaped off of Brianna Ayala's 14 assists, as the veteran setter aalso added three aces, three digs and a kill. Ava Cohen had the hot hand from the service line with nine aces and a kill. Mia Wade dropped in five kills, a block and an aces, and also dug out three balls.
Mount Anthony got two kills and two digs from Sabrina Carli and two aces and a block by Masson Billert.
Wahconah 3, Athol 0
DALTON — It was a quick day's work in Dalton, as the Warriors dispatched Athol in three sets, holding the visitors to single digits twice.
Wahconah built out a 2-0 lead with 25-8 and 25-7 wins in the first two sets, before finishing Athol off 25-14.
McKenzie Labier led the way with five kills, while Casey Wilson had a serve that couldn't be touched with five aces. Wilson added two kills and had four digs helping out Sasha Fyfe's defense. Fyfe had five digs and also landed four aces.
Wahconah travels to Pioneer Valley on Thursday.