PITTSFIELD — The Warriors returned to Dalton after topping Taconic in four sets Friday night.
The home team captured the second set, but Wahconah came away victorious 25-18, 14-25, 25-12, 25-11.
Kaylee O'Bryan led the charge with 17 digs and five kills for the road Warriors. Kassidy Krejmas added nine kills and seven aces. Sasha Fyfe had four digs, three aces and two kills.
Taconic's Kacie Chadwell had six digs, four kills, four aces and a block. Lisi Conroy and Juliana Huxtable each had six aces.
Mount Greylock 3, Monument Mountain 0
The combination of Emma Hayward and Alyssa Phelps caught fire to help the Mounties sweep the Spartans 25-12, 25-14, 25-17.
Hayward earned eight digs and three aces and Phillips slammed nine aces and added three digs.
Amber Troiano had five kills, two digs and two blocks for the Spartans. Elena Angerman was responsible for eight digs, four kills and two blocks. Abby Wade finished with 10 digs and five kills.