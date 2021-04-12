LEE — Less than a week to the day Wahconah dropped a five set battle to Lee in Dalton, the Warriors returned the favor on the road.
The Warriors and Wildcats had a back-and-forth battle in Lee Monday night, and Wahconah needed to bounce back in a big way from a lackluster fourth set to pull out the win.
The hosts grabbed the first set 25-21, before Wahconah ripped out a 25-15 and 25-20 pair of wins to snare a 2-1 lead.
Lee then dominated in the fourth set, racing to a 25-13 decision and forcing a decisive fifth set.
From there, Wahconah rode the hitting of Kassidy Krejmas and McKenzie LaBier to victory. The Warriors claimed a 15-10 win to clinch the night.
Kaylee O'Bryan racked up 36 assists to go with six kills and four blocks for Wahconah, which also got 15 kills, eight digs and 10 aces from Krejmas. LaBier notched double-digit kills as well with 10.
Liz Brown had a double-double for Lee with 13 kills and 10 digs, and added five aces. Rachel Wendling had 15 digs and three aces, while Kylie Joyce tallied eight kills and five digs.